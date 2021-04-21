Japan's eRex to build hydrogen power plant in 2022

TOKYO -- Independent power supplier eRex will build Japan’s first commercial zero-emissions hydrogen power plant next year that could produce enough electricity to serve around 100 households.

The eRex hydrogen plant that will be built in Yamanashi prefecture in the shadow of Mount Fuji will produce about 360 kilowatts of electricity. The Tokyo-based company has already applied for a power transmission and distribution connection to Tepco Power Grid, the transmission unit of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings.

Companies that need decarbonized electricity is also a target market of eRex, which will use a gas engine that can generate electricity from synthesis gas that has hydrogen as the main component.

It will buy hydrogen from Tokyo-based hydrogen production startup Hydrogen Technology that produces the gas without any carbon emissions.

Although Hydrogen Technology’s production cost is about 784 yen ($7.25) per kilogram, it plans to sell the gas to eRex at a loss which it reckoned would be mostly offset by volume sales.

In the future, eRex aims to build a large-scale power plant that can produce about 50,000 to 100,000 kilowatts of electricity which will bring down power generation costs from about 58 yen per kilowatt-hour to 17 yen or lower. Hitoshi Honna, eRex president, told Nikkei: "We want to reduce costs by 2024."