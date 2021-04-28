Japan set to approve restart of 40-year-old reactors for first time

TOKYO -- Three long-idled nuclear reactors in Japan are poised to receive local approval as early as Wednesday to resume operation, allowing the country to restart a reactor older than 40 years for the first time.

Gov. Tatsuji Sugimoto of Fukui Prefecture, about 300 km west of Tokyo, told reporters Tuesday that "progress" on talks to restart the Kansai Electric Power reactors was made when he held a teleconference with Hiroshi Kajiyama, the country's industry minister.

Japanese regulations adopted after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster set the basic operating life of reactors at 40 years, with the possibility of extensions to 60 years. None of Japan's four reactors older than 40 have been approved to resume operation.

Sugimoto is expected to announce his decision on the reactors at a news conference Wednesday.

The three reactors in question are units 1 and 2 at Kansai Electric's Takahama nuclear power plant and unit 3 at the Osaka-area utility's Mihama plant.

Kajiyama told Sugimoto that Japan "will use nuclear power sustainably into the future" and promised up to 2.5 billion yen ($23.1 million) in government grants to Fukui for each reactor.

The possible progress on restarting Japan's mostly idle nuclear power capacity comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last week announced a new goal of cutting the country's greenhouse gas emissions 46% by fiscal 2030 compared with the fiscal 2013 level. This higher commitment, made at an international climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, will entail generating about 20% of Japan's electricity from nuclear power.

Japan had about 50 nuclear reactors when the Fukushima Daiichi plant was struck by a tsunami in 2011 that knocked out its emergency power, leading to reactor damage. Since then, more than 20 reactors have been marked for decommissioning. By 2030, nearly half of the country's remaining reactors will be over 40 years old.

Sugimoto said Kajiyama's remarks were "something we hadn't heard before."