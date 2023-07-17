Japan to insure private-sector loans for LNG procurement

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will insure loans provided by private lenders used to procure liquified natural gas under short-term contracts, Nikkei has learned, offering public assistance to help businesses secure the key resource.

The government-backed Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) will receive premiums from private-sector lenders in exchange for policies that will cover more than 90% of loan amounts. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will soon announce a new trade insurance mechanism.