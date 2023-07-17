ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Japan to insure private-sector loans for LNG procurement

Insurance will cover SMBC's lending to JERA Singapore unit

Japanese companies are switching to short-term contracts for LNG procurement. (Photo by Ryosuke Hanafusa)
DAISHI CHIBA and ANNA NISHINO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will insure loans provided by private lenders used to procure liquified natural gas under short-term contracts, Nikkei has learned, offering public assistance to help businesses secure the key resource. 

The government-backed Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) will receive premiums from private-sector lenders in exchange for policies that will cover more than 90% of loan amounts. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will soon announce a new trade insurance mechanism.

