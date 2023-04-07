Kansai Electric considers buying hydrogen from Canada

OSAKA -- Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power is considering buying hydrogen or ammonia from Canada, seeking a stable supply of a relatively clean fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its fossil-fuel power plants.

The utility has begun a supply chain feasibility study with Canadian partner ATCO. Details such as the size of the investment and the amount of fuel to be purchased have yet to be determined. The decision between hydrogen and ammonia will be based on production cost and other factors.