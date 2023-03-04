ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Kyocera shutters solar panel factory in China

Group to focus on value-added residential products in Japan

Kyocera stopped making commercial solar panels in China due to stiff competition with local players. (Photo obtained by Nikkei)
EISAKU NITTA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

KYOTO -- Kyocera has closed its facilities that mainly produced commercial solar panels in the Chinese city of Tianjin as it beefs up efforts on residential products, which offer a greater chance of generating profit.

The Japanese electronics group's photovoltaic business segment incurred a pretax loss for the fiscal year ended March 2022. As competition heats up with Chinese rivals, Kyocera has been reorganizing its manufacturing activities, scaling down output in Tianjin and gradually switching to outsourced production in China for panels used in megasolar projects and other commercial applications.

Read Next

Latest On Energy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close