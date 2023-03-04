Kyocera shutters solar panel factory in China

KYOTO -- Kyocera has closed its facilities that mainly produced commercial solar panels in the Chinese city of Tianjin as it beefs up efforts on residential products, which offer a greater chance of generating profit.

The Japanese electronics group's photovoltaic business segment incurred a pretax loss for the fiscal year ended March 2022. As competition heats up with Chinese rivals, Kyocera has been reorganizing its manufacturing activities, scaling down output in Tianjin and gradually switching to outsourced production in China for panels used in megasolar projects and other commercial applications.