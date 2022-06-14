Kyushu Electric to pull out of LNG power project in eastern Japan

TOKYO -- Kyushu Electric Power plans to withdraw from an LNG-fired power plant to be built in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, Nikkei has learned.

The power company, which serves western Japan, had planned to build the 1.95 million kilowatt power plant together with Tokyo Gas, bringing it online in 2028, but soaring fuel prices have hurt the profitability of its electricity retailing business, leading the Fukuoka-based company to conclude that the investment was unlikely to pay off.

Jointly with Tokyo Gas, Kyushu Electric had planned to invest several hundred billion yen (several billion dollars) in the project, aiming to begin construction around 2023 and start operation in 2028. Kyushu Electric will hold a board meeting this week to officially decide on pulling out of the project.

Tokyo Gas is expected to push ahead with the plant on its own, as it aims to expand its customer base by selling gas and electricity as a package. Tokyo Gas believes the project can open new commercial opportunities for the company if it has its own large-scale electrical power supply.

It will reassess whether it can bear the cost alone and may reduce the size of the plant, depending on its profitability. In order to meet growing demands for decarbonization, the gas company is considering hydrogen to meet part of the fuel needs of the power plant.

Japan's power supply and demand are finely balanced at the moment. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expects thermal power output will fall by about 13 million kW in the decade ending in fiscal 2030. This is largely because big power companies are retiring older, low-margin power plants.

It is estimated that the reserve ratio, which indicates how much supply capacity is available to meet the peak of electricity demand, will be minus 0.6% in the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdingsin January 2023. This is far below the plus 3% required to ensure a stable supply. A second consecutive year of a supply shortfall is expected. The reserve ratio for western Japan is estimated at 1.3%.

Profitability in the electric power industry is also shrinking. Japan's 10 major electric utilities have dealt with higher costs through a government program that allows them to pass on increases in fuel costs by raising electricity prices, within certain limits. However, unexpectedly high fuel costs have disrupted the system since last autumn, leading seven of the 10 companies to hit the ceiling of what they are allowed to pass on to consumers.

The government has just begun discussing a review of the system. Companies are adding to generating capacity, but this requires additional investment in thermal power plants, imposing higher costs on new suppliers looking to enter the business.