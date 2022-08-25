ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Mitsubishi set to join new Sakhalin-2 Russian operator

Trading house responds to Japanese government call to ensure stable LNG supply

The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia.   © AP
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Corporation is set to issue a notice that it will participate in the new operating company for Sakhalin-2, a resource development project in the Russian Far East, Nikkei has learned.

In August, Russia transferred operation of the project to a new company, forcing Japanese participants Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi to decide whether they would continue their investment. Mitsui has also decided it will announce its continued participation in Sakhalin-2. Both companies are expected to announce their plans by the end of the month while closely watching developments in Russia.

