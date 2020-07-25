Myanmar approves Japanese plans for LNG power plant

YANGON -- Myanmar's government on Friday gave written approval to plans by three Japanese trading companies to build a liquefied natural gas power plant.

Representatives from Marubeni, Sumitomo Corp. and Mitsui & Co. attended the notification ceremony in the capital Naypyitaw. Nikkei reported earlier that the proposed 1,250 megawatt plant is equivalent to about a fifth of the Southeast Asian country's existing power generation capacity.

Sources said the next steps -- which include creating detailed plant designs and negotiating on power pricing with a local utility -- will take 18 months to two years.

Construction is expected to take two and a half years, so the plant would become operational around 2025. How smoothly the pricing negotiations progress will be crucial to whether the $1.5 billion to $2 billion project remains on schedule.

The power station will be located in a port area near the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon. The three Japanese trading companies will form a joint venture with local conglomerate Eden Group to build and operate the plant.

An terminal for offloading ship-borne LNG will be built at the same time.