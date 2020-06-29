ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Energy

Southeast Asia energy buyers grab chance to lock in green deals

Global energy investment seen plunging by $400bn in 2020: IEA

Chinese oil demand on recovery track, pushing prices higher

Southeast Asia's shift to renewables a blow to Japan's plant builders

Energy

NTT to enter Japan's renewable energy sector with $9bn investment

Telecom giant aims to provide 10% of Japan's capacity

NTT Group's entrance into the renewable energy market could change the competitive landscape. (Photo by Takaki Kashiwabara) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO – NTT will enter the renewable energy market and invest more than 1 trillion yen  ($9.3 billion) by 2030 to set up its own transmission network, Nikkei learned on Monday.

NTT hopes to generate 7.5 million kW of electricity, which will be equivalent to 10% of renewable power capacity in Japan, by 2030. Japan had capacity of 61.35 million kW of renewable energy in 2019.

NTT will sell directly to customers, rather than go through another power transmission network.

This will be the first time for a company to enter the nationwide distribution network since the market was liberalized in 2016. 

Amid the global move toward greener energy, the entrance of NTT, which has a strong capital base, into the market could change the competitive dynamics.

NTT Anode Energy will be leading and expanding the group's power generation business. Most of company’s 7,300 telephone stations nationwide will be equipped with storage batteries. The company will also develop large solar and offshore wind facilities.

Read Next

Latest On Energy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close