ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Energy

NTT to spend 600 billion yen on own grids for power business

Backup electricity systems to ease capacity constraints for renewable electricity

ISAO HORIKOSHI, Nikkei staff writer
NTT, Japan's largest telecom company, hopes to increase sales at its electricity business by offering power to factories, hospitals and others that require backup supplies.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has decided to build its own power grids. Japan's largest telecom company plans, beginning in the year ending March 2021, to sell electricity from storage batteries at its roughly 7,300 office buildings around the country, mainly to hospitals and factories.

NTT, which also aims to also develop a proprietary power source, aims to capture demand for backup power.

It plans to spend around 600 billion yen ($5.5 billion) on the project, which is designed to increase the sales of NTT's power supplier. The new business could help ease the shortage of capacity in power grids that has been a bottleneck to the supply of renewable energy.

It is rare in Japan for companies other than regional utilities to develop their own power distribution systems. Independent power retailers began offering service following the liberalization of the country's electricity market. They supply power, which they purchase wholesale, through the grids of the regional utilities.

NTT's plan to build its own separate grids could reduce the risk of blackouts during disasters by disbursing equipment.

NTT hopes to double revenue at its power business, which has reached around 300 billion yen, by the end of March 2026, by meeting a range of customer demand.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media