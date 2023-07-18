ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Nippon Yusen's LNG-powered ship first to tap new fuel-saving tech

Japanese shipper set to improve efficiency 3% by adopting VCR system

Nippon Yusen aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.   © Reuters
JUNYA HEMMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Nippon Yusen is slated to become the first company in the world to equip its ships with a new fuel-saving technology, as the Japanese shipper invests aggressively into decarbonization.

The Tokyo-based company will install a variable compression ratio (VCR) system in two large coal carriers being constructed by Oshima Shipbuilding for delivery in 2025. The system can improve fuel efficiency by 3% in ships that run on liquefied natural gas, like Nippon Yusen's, and by 6% in diesel vessels.

