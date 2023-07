PALO ALTO, U.S. -- A new U.S. startup led by a Nobel Prize-winning electronics engineer aims to build a nuclear fusion reactor by around 2030, making it the latest company seeking to harness the power of stars.

Shuji Nakamura, a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, was one of three winners of the 2014 Nobel Prize in physics for the development of the blue light-emitting diode.