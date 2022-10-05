ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Nuclear power won't help climate urgency, says renewables chief

Warning as Japan and other countries reopen door to atomic expansion

New nuclear power plants are not an answer to climate change, says Francesco La Camera, chief of the International Renewable Energy Agency. (Photo courtesy of IRENA)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- New nuclear power plants will take too long to build and governments should not rely on them to play a part in avoiding climate change, the head of the International Renewable Energy Agency told Nikkei Asia.

Francesco La Camera said the world needed to accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels to respond to the global energy crisis but building new nuclear capacity was not the right way. The "only thing that matters" when investing in clean energy is whether the technology "provides results in this decade," he said.

