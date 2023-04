CAIRO/TOKYO -- The surprise announcement of voluntary production cuts by several OPEC+ members underscores Washington's weakening presence in the Middle East and a deepening division between the two sides.

With a move that would aggravate inflation in the U.S. and help Russia, oil producers hope to counter a slide in prices in recent months to levels that were too low for comfort. They went ahead with the cut even though it is sure to be met with objections.