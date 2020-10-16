PXP Energy shares surge as Philippines lifts South China Sea ban

MANILA -- Shares of Philippine-listed PXP Energy surged 50% on Friday after President Rodrigo Duterte lifted a six-year moratorium on resource exploration in the disputed South China Sea, raising hopes for joint projects between the two countries.

The company's shares hit the upper limit, opening at 7.72 pesos a piece from 5.15 pesos at Thursday's close.

PXP and its unit Forum hold Service Contracts 75 and 72, respectively, which cover areas located off the west coast of Philippines' Palawan island and near disputed waters. PXP is under Hong Kong-listed First Pacific and run by Filipino businessman Manuel Pangilinan.

Energy exploration activities were suspended in 2014 amid Manila's arbitration case against Beijing over competing territorial claims in the South China Sea. Duterte, who came to power in 2016, placed the territorial dispute on the backburner and forged closer economic ties with China.

Philippine Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on late Thursday said the decision to lift the moratorium "was arrived at in good faith and with full regard of the ongoing negotiations between the Philippines and China, and Forum Ltd. and the China National Offshore Oil Corp."

Forum and its Chinese peer are in talks over possible joint exploration in the South China Sea, though the two companies have yet to disclose any details.

Service Contract 72, located in the Reed Bank, is the site of the Sampaguita Gas Field, which is estimated to contain about 2.6 trillion cubic feet of contingent gas resources, according to PXP.

"Once the moratorium on SC 72 is lifted, our immediate plan for North Bank [area] is to conduct a 2,600-sq.-kilometer 3D seismic survey to further evaluate the prospect, which could eventually lead to drilling for an exploratory well," PXP President Daniel Carlos told stockholders early this year.

Cusi also said Service Contract 59, operated by state-run Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration, was also allowed to resume operations.

The lifting of the ban is part of efforts to ensure the country's energy security and boost economic activities, Cusi said.

"With the impending depletion of our natural gas reserve in Malampaya, it is the department's position that there is an urgent imperative to resume exploration, development, and production activities within our EEZ [exclusive economic zone] to ensure continuity of supply of indigenous resources in the country," Cusi said in a statement on Thursday.

Malampaya, also located west off Palawan, is a major power source for the Philippines.