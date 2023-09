OSAKA -- Panasonic Holdings will roll out "power-generating glass" by 2028 under plans announced Thursday, with thin layers of efficient perovskite solar cells incorporated into panes that remain transparent enough to use as windows.

The module features a conversion efficiency of 17.9% -- the world's second-highest for a perovskite cell larger than 800 sq. centimeters, beaten out recently by the 18.6% of China's UtmoLight.