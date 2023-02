WUXI, China -- Panasonic will begin selling zero-emission pure hydrogen fuel cell generators in China from April, hoping to develop global demand for the 24-hour alternative to solar panels for factories and offices.

"Our company is ahead of the pack in developing this technology, and will continue to lead the way in sales," said Shigeru Dohno, president of Panasonic Holdings' China & Northeast Asia unit, as he announced the move at its battery plant in the city of Wuxi on Friday.