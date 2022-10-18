ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Pertamina moves forward on $24bn Rosneft project

Indonesian, Russian state companies pursue energy cooperation amid Ukraine war

Indonesian state oil and gas giant Pertamina has big refinery expansion plans, including cooperation with Russian state energy company Rosneft. (Source photos by AP)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia -- Indonesian state oil and gas giant Pertamina plans to invest up to $50 billion to build and expand refineries next year, nearly half of which will go to a greenfield project with Russian state energy company Rosneft that is moving forward amid international pressure on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

Johan Nababan, director for business planning and development at Kilang Pertamina International (KPI), Pertamina's refinery subsidiary, said Monday that the "grassroots refinery" (GRR) project with Rosneft in Tuban regency in Indonesia's East Java province is expected to cost $24 billion.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close