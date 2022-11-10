ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Philippines' shift away from coal expands with Ayala deal

Government and companies aim high on renewables, but cost hurdles remain

A coal barge is pulled along a river in Indonesia, the Philippines' main source of imported coal.   © Reuters
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- A unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala has become the latest power company in the country to move away from coal toward cleaner energy, a delicate transition in a nation with high electricity prices.

Manila-listed ACEN this week sold a subsidiary holding the group's sole coal-fired power plant, South Luzon Thermal Energy, as part of its commitment to generate all electricity from renewable sources by 2025. The proceeds from this move will be reinvested in projects for renewable energy.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close