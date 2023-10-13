Philippines signs deal with Japan's Advantec for solar power

MANILA -- Japanese solar power system operator Advantec signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippines on Thursday to supply renewable energy to factories, aiming to eventually set up emergency backup power systems in the country.

Solar power systems with an annual generation capacity of 3.6 gigawatt-hours will be installed on the roofs of more than 30 factories and other buildings in the Pampanga Economic Zone, north of Manila. Power from the panels will be supplied to factories by Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), a government agency under the Department of Trade and Industry.