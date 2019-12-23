Reliance challenges move to block stake sale to Saudi Aramco

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Reliance Industries challenged a government court petition that sought to block the oil-to-chemical giant's move to sell a 20% stake to Saudi Aramco over an ongoing revenue-sharing dispute, saying no tribunal has issued a final liability on the company.

The government had filed a petition with the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on Reliance Industries' $15 billion stake sale to Aramco, saying the Mumbai-based company and BG Exploration and Production India, a unit of Shell, have to pay about $3.5 billion in an international arbitrary award from a production sharing dispute over the Panna-Mukta Tapti fields, according to local media reports.

The row began in 2010, when Reliance and BG Group, later acquired by Shell, initiated arbitration against the Indian government, disputing the cost recovery from the Panna-Mukta Tapti fields. The tribunal had given an interim award in favor of the Indian government in October 2016.

Reliance and Shell each have a 30% stake in the Panna-Mukta Tapti fields, while state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. owns the remaining 40%. Reliance had on Friday said the contract will expire on Dec. 21, when the fields will be handed over to ONGC.

The three companies have to pay the penalty proportionate to their stakes in the fields.

According to the latest petition from the government, Reliance is seeking to sell stake in the refining and petrochemicals business to pare its $41 billion of debt, after which it may be difficult to get the dues it owes the government. On Friday, the Delhi High Court asked Reliance directors to disclose their assets in an affidavit, media reports said.

The arbitration tribunal had issued a partial award in October 2016 in the dispute between the government and BG Exploration and Reliance Industries regarding the Panna-Mukta and Tapti production-sharing contracts, Reliance said in a statement on Sunday.

The tribunal had in its 2016 award determined certain issues of principles, it said. "Pending determination of all issues before it, appropriately, it did not award any monetary sums."

The liability, if any, will be decided by the tribunal when all the issues have been decided, it added.

The stalling of the stake sale does not augur well for the Indian conglomerate, which is in the midst of massive investments in its new businesses. The company is now focusing on its new businesses such as wireless services and retail, amid a boom in consumer demand in the world's second-most populous nation. Ambani has in the past said he aims to grow the consumer business as big as the company's oil and gas operations in the next 10 years.

Shares of Reliance Industries lost 1.8% in Mumbai trading, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.1%.

For the government, the move to seek court intervention to block Reliance's stake sale comes at a time when it is facing a dire fiscal condition. The persisting shortfall in collection of Goods and Services Tax revenue has led the government to press the pedal on all such unpaid dues.

Last month, India's Supreme Court dealt a body blow to the nation's telecom sector by asking the operators to pay $13 billion in pending taxes and penalties on all their revenue, including from non-core operations by next month.

Further, the government plans to divest stakes in five state-owned companies, including refining and marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corp., for which Reliance Industries is touted to be a serious contender.

--Shivangi Acharya and Dhanya Ann Thoppil