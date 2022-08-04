ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Russia readies new Sakhalin-2 operator, putting Japan's stake on the line

Mitsui and Mitsubishi face decision on whether to stick with energy project

A Japanese liquefied natural gas carrier is anchored near Sakhalin. The Sakhalin-2 project is responsible for around 10% of Japan's LNG imports.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Russia has decided to establish a new operating company for the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project, the government's Tass news agency reports, with Japanese stakeholders facing the decision of whether to maintain their interests.

The entity will be registered in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and run by the head of current operating company Sakhalin Energy Investment under a decree signed Tuesday. Located on Russia's Pacific island of Sakhalin, the project supplies around 10% of Japan's total liquefied natural gas imports.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close