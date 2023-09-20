Singapore energy appetite fuels ASEAN's renewable power grid

HANOI -- A web of international renewable energy deals is spreading across Southeast Asia as the region works to transition away from fossil fuels, with electricity-hungry Singapore as a driving force.

The city-state, where natural gas makes up around 95% of the energy mix, aims to import 4 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity by 2035, equivalent to 30% of its supply. This ambitious plan, in turn, is creating an opportunity for neighboring nations that are expanding power generation from renewable sources.