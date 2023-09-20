ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Singapore energy appetite fuels ASEAN's renewable power grid

Network taps Laos hydropower, solar and wind energy from Indonesia and Vietnam

Wind farms in southern Vietnam have the potential to generate 600 gigawatts of power, according to one estimate. (Photo obtained by Nikkei)
YUJI NITTA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

HANOI -- A web of international renewable energy deals is spreading across Southeast Asia as the region works to transition away from fossil fuels, with electricity-hungry Singapore as a driving force.

The city-state, where natural gas makes up around 95% of the energy mix, aims to import 4 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity by 2035, equivalent to 30% of its supply. This ambitious plan, in turn, is creating an opportunity for neighboring nations that are expanding power generation from renewable sources.

