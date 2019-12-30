Singapore nears goal of being LNG hub as Asia gas demand soars

SINGAPORE -- Singapore is ramping up efforts to become a regional hub for trading liquefied natural gas to meet growing demand for cleaner energy in China, India and Southeast Asia.

Asia's emerging economies will likely become more reliant on LNG, with China and India already major importers and Vietnam and the Philippines expected to start importing the fuel in the 2020s. Singapore hopes to tap rising LNG demand by capitalizing on its location as an established hub of finance and trade.

The city-sate took another step forward last month when the government expressed interest in building the country's second LNG terminal. The facility could be used for "bulk-breaking services to enable LNG bunkering and small-scale LNG supply to the region," according to a paper from the Energy Market Authority.

Experts say the terminal could boost Singapore's status as an LNG hub. The new terminal would likely "realize the goal of establishing Singapore as the LNG trading hub in Asia," according to Robert Sims, director for APAC Gas & LNG research at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, in response to questions from the Nikkei Asian Review.

Japan, China, South Korea and India were the world's biggest LNG importers last year, whereas Qatar and Australia were the biggest exporters.

Global demand for LNG is expected to grow 3.6% annually to 2035, according to a recent report from McKinsey & Co. "China will be a major driver of LNG-demand growth, as its domestic supply and pipeline flows will be insufficient to meet rising demand. Similarly, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Asia will rely on LNG to meet growing demand to replace declining domestic supplies," the consultancy said.

The Philippines is preparing LNG import facilities while Vietnam's state-owned oil companies plan will begin importing LNG in the 2020s. Both countries produce their own gas but rising domestic demand will outstrip domestic production, forcing them to source from overseas producers.

Singapore built its first LNG terminal in 2013, which expanded capacity. In 2018, the country introduced a spot LNG import policy that lets buyers swiftly respond to changing market demand.

The country currently generates 95% of its electricity from imported natural gas, according to Singapore's energy authority. Indonesia and Malaysia provide 71% of imports via pipeline with the remaining 29% coming from other sources via ship.

But last month, Indonesia said it will stop supplying LNG from Sumatra to Singapore when the current contract expires in 2023, adding that the gas will be diverted to its domestic market. "There is still a lot of gas in Sumatra. Supplies to Singapore will end in 2023 and will be used domestically," Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif said in a statement.

Increased domestic demand for LNG is unlikely to affect Singapore's goal of making itself an LNG hub, according to Sims of Wood Mackenzie. "However, the requirement for expansion of the existing terminal, or construction of a second facility, along with increased LNG bunkering will naturally help," he said.

London and Rotterdam are global hubs for LNG trading, while Japan and China are vying to become regional hubs for Asia.

Being a hub does not necessarily mean having energy storage facilities. Rather, it is a "place for price discovery" linking buyers and sellers, said Chang Youngho, associate professor at Singapore University of Social Sciences. Becoming an LNG trading hub would benefit Singapore because it would attract traders and related companies, creating jobs and using local financial institutions, similar to what the country's other hubs have done for businesses, Chang added.

Singapore has already had some success in the LNG arena. There are at least 45 LNG-related companies with offices in Singapore as of March this year, according to the government. Still, hurdles remain.

"The challenge of establishing Singapore as a physical trading hub is that the LNG market is not fully commoditized, and indeed discharging, storing and reloading LNG still carries a cost penalty compared to optimizing on-the-water LNG flows," said Sims.

"As a small country and LNG-demand center, it would also be more difficult to create sufficient liquidity in a spot LNG DES Singapore market, compared to the much larger Japan-Korea DES market, or the U.S. Gulf LNG FOB market," he added. DES means a seller delivers goods to a buyer at the port of arrival, while FOB means a seller retains ownership until goods have been loaded onto a ship at the port of departure.

This year, Singapore Exchange stopped publishing its spot LNG price indexes, which were launched in 2016 as a part the country's goal of becoming a hub for the gas. This was due to low participation over the past few years amid competition from more established pricing agencies, according to a Reuters report.