Energy

Singapore opens taps on renewable-energy imports with Laos deal

Far-reaching strategy stretches to Australian desert, but carries risks

Singapore uses rooftop solar panels, but their generating capacity is limited.   © Reuters
MAYUKO TANI, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore is buying hydropower generated in Laos, the first step in the tiny country's ambitious plan to import renewable energy that it has little space to produce at home.

Keppel Electric, part of state-backed conglomerate Keppel and the first recipient of a new government license for electricity imports, in June started importing hydroelectric power from Electricite du Laos. The company will bring in up to 100 megawatts during the two-year pilot phase, with full-scale commercial operation to follow.

