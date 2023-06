FUKUOKA, Japan -- Japanese energy group Kyushu Electric Power will take part in testing technology that could replace diesel with ocean currents as a power source on an island in Singapore.

Singaporean renewable energy company Bluenergy Solutions will conduct the test off Pulau Satumu, 14 kilometers south of the city-state's main island. Kyushu Power group companies Kyuden Mirai Energy and Kyuden International will participate in the pilot.