SEOUL -- An energy rally and a weak currency have driven South Korea's biggest electricity price hike in more than 40 years, putting pressure on manufacturers accustomed to a cost advantage over neighboring Japan.

Korea Electric Power raised its base electric rates again this month after suffering a huge first-half loss. Its price per kilowatt-hour jumped 17.3% by 16.6 won (1.2 cent) for industrial customers and 6.8% by 7.4 won for residential users.