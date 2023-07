TOKYO -- As the growing Southeast Asian population generates more and more garbage, the use of that waste as an energy source is progressing, with Japanese companies and their incineration know-how leading the way.

A waste incineration plant in southwestern Singapore's Tuas district can process about 35% of the garbage that the city-state generates daily. About 500 to 600 garbage trucks carry in waste around the clock to the plant, whose power production capacity reaches 120 megawatts.