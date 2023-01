TOKYO -- Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings (TEPCO) looks to raise power prices for households by around 30% as early as this summer for the first time in 11 years amid rising fuel costs, Nikkei has learned.

TEPCO must get approval for the plan from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The application to the ministry is expected to take place as early as next week. The ministry's screening process will take a couple of months.