BANGKOK -- A Thai state-owned gas retailer said on Thursday it has begun the process of acquiring a controlling 65.99% stake in Esso Thailand from ExxonMobil Asia Holdings -- a deal worth 55.5 billion baht ($1.6 billion) that will leave Bangchak with the country's largest gas station network.

Bangchak informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on the same day that its board of directors unanimously approved the acquisition.