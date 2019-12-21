ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Energy

Thailand's PTT names new CEO to oversee LNG expansion

Auttapol beats out five other candidates to take top job

YOHEI MURAMATSU, Nikkei staff writer
A PTT gas rig off the coast of Myanmar: The Thai energy group needs to import more LNG as its offshore reserves decline. (Photo courtesy of the company)

BANGKOK -- Thai state energy group PTT has promoted Auttapol Rerkpiboon to president and CEO, a position in which he will need to secure more natural gas imports to satisfy the nation's appetite.

Auttapol, now the chief operating officer for the companies refining a sales business, beat out five other candidates within the group. He will succeed Chansin Treenuchagron, who is to retire in May. PTT's board approved the decision on Thursday.

The biggest challenge facing PTT is to expand its liquefied natural gas business. The company's main gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand are too depleted to meet domestic consumption.

 Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT's chief operating officer, emerged as group's choice for CEO out of six candidates. (Photo courtesy of the company)

The government envisions Thailand as the center of LNG trading in Southeast Asia since imports in those countries are set to rise along with the populations.

PTT's new leader must support the government's goal of establishing an LNG trade hub, a source from the Energy Ministry told the Bangkok Post.

Through group companies, PTT develops oil and gas in countries such as Malaysia and Myanmar. The company has partnered with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum and Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. in a natural gas project in Mozambique that will begin production in 2024.

Thailand's Ministry of Finance owns 50% of PTT, which is the country's largest listed company with a market capitalization of roughly 1.25 trillion baht ($41.3 billion). Auttapol, 54, has worked for three decades within the PTT group.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media