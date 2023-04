BANGKOK -- The state-owned Thai oil and gas conglomerate, PTT Group, will invest $7 billion to produce "green" hydrogen with Saudi Arabia's leading renewable energy company, ACWA Power, aiming to power electric vehicles in ASEAN.

Despite being an energy giant, PTT has vowed to achieve net-zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050. The investment is one of its many different approaches to striking a balance between reducing emissions and remaining profitable.