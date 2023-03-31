Three Chinese state oil majors tight-lipped on Russia

HONG KONG -- While the leaders of China and Russia agreed to deepen ties and forge closer economic cooperation in key areas such as energy at their recent summit, Chinese state-owned oil company executives have maintained a low profile toward Russia.

Top executives from Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC -- the core listed units of China Petrochemical Corp., China National Petroleum Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp. (also abbreviated as CNOOC), respectively -- held news conferences for annual results this week, the first time the events were held in person since the COVID-19 outbreak.