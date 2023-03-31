ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Three Chinese state oil majors tight-lipped on Russia

Executives avoid straight answers despite deepening ties between Xi and Putin

An oil refinery in the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- While the leaders of China and Russia agreed to deepen ties and forge closer economic cooperation in key areas such as energy at their recent summit, Chinese state-owned oil company executives have maintained a low profile toward Russia.

Top executives from Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC -- the core listed units of China Petrochemical Corp., China National Petroleum Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp. (also abbreviated as CNOOC), respectively -- held news conferences for annual results this week, the first time the events were held in person since the COVID-19 outbreak.

