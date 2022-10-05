ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Energy

Tiny islands drive big challenge to mammoth Australia gas project

Energy major Santos wants to ship LNG to Japan, South Korea but locals resist

Australia's picturesque Tiwi Islands lie 80 kilometers north of the city of Darwin.   © Getty Images
JJ ROSE, Contributing writer | Australia

BRISBANE, Australia -- A string of tiny islands off the north coast of Australia have become a huge thorn in the side of one of the country's largest commodity companies and its plans for a gas project in the area that is slated to supply Japan and South Korea.

The 2,000-strong Indigenous population of the remote Tiwi Islands last month won a landmark federal court case against energy major Santos, with the judge setting aside approval for the $3.6 billion Barossa offshore natural gas project after he found an industry regulator failed to assess if locals had been properly consulted.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close