TOKYO -- Power shortages in Tokyo and Nagoya that began during March 2022 are expected to continue through this year, as reliance on aging fossil-fuel plants has left electric utilities without a stable, sufficient supply.

The area served by Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings (TEPCO) had a supply capacity surplus of 3.3% in July, just barely over the required 3%. When this surplus dips below 5%, consumers are asked to reduce power consumption immediately to avoid the risk of a blackout.