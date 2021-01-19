Total makes India renewables push with $2.5bn stake in Adani unit

MUMBAI -- French oil major Total said it will acquire a 20% stake in Adani Green Energy for $2.5 billion, making inroads into India's promising renewables market as momentum grows toward a global push to curb carbon emissions.

Total also takes 50% ownership of AGEL's solar assets and a seat on its board under the deal announced Monday. Total hopes to better tap Indian demand for renewable energy by partnering with a key local player.

AGEL, a unit of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, operates several renewable energy facilities with a combined capacity of 3 gigawatts. It has another 3 GW worth of capacity under construction and 8.6 GW in development. It aims to achieve 25 GW in total renewables capacity by 2025.

Total had achieved nearly 7 GW in renewable energy capacity worldwide as of the end of 2020. It plans to quintuple this to 35 GW by 2025.

India's renewables market has attracted interest both at home and abroad, thanks to active government support for the sector as a way to curb pollution. Renewable capacity in the country nearly doubled in four years to about 90 GW as of October and is only expected to continue growing, with the government aiming to hit 227 GW by 2022 and 500 GW by 2030.

In September, Japan's Orix announced that it will buy roughly 20% of issued shares in Indian renewable energy company Greenko Energy Holdings for about $980 million. BP said in December that it had invested $70 million in India's Green Growth Energy Fund.