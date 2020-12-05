ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Toyota Tsusho wins bid to upgrade Cairo's blackout-prone power grid

$96m project will replace old equipment with Hitachi ABB smart meters

Last year, Toyota Tsusho started commercial operation of a wind power plant on Egypt's Red Sea coast. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Tsusho)
KOTARO ABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho has taken an order to upgrade electric power infrastructure in Cairo, in a project worth roughly 10 billion yen ($96 million).

The project announced this week is the first to involve a Japanese company in upgrading Egypt's power distribution, according to Toyota Tsusho, which will partner with local manufacturer Elsewedy Electric.

Funded by a Japan International Cooperation Agency loan, the project will modernize Cairo's grid with remote monitoring equipment designed to help prevent blackouts.

Toyota Tsusho will install a distribution management system made by Hitachi ABB Power Grids, a subsidiary of Japanese industrial group Hitachi. Outdated equipment will be replaced, including roughly 500,000 electric meters that will be swapped with smart meters, according to a news release.

Egypt's aging power grid is susceptible to blackouts caused by problems as small as one downed wire. The upgrade will allow the grid operator to separate malfunctioning sections from the rest of the grid, preventing large-scale blackouts, according to Toyota Tsusho.

The Nagoya-based Toyota Motor group member, which deals in such fields as metals, autos and industrial equipment, has been involved in Egypt's electric sector since a 1983 order for power plant supplies. In 2019, Toyota Tsusho started commercial operation of a wind power plant on the Red Sea coast.

