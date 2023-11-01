Toyota and SMFG to help launch Japan hydrogen investment fund

TOKYO -- A consortium of Japanese companies including Toyota Motor and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will team up with a domestic investment company to set up a fund to help develop Japan's hydrogen industry, seeking to bolster infrastructure related to production and storage.

The Japan Hydrogen Association, which has approximately 280 private sector company members, seeks to have the fund in operation by 2024. Domestic investment company Advantage Partners will be the main operator of the fund, the country's first dedicated to hydrogen investments.