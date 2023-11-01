ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Toyota and SMFG to help launch Japan hydrogen investment fund

Consortium of 280 companies aims to advance technology for decarbonization

The Japan Hydrogen Association's new fund will invest in hydrogen infrastructure and technology in a bid to bolster Japan's decarbonization efforts.
OKI HIDAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A consortium of Japanese companies including Toyota Motor and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will team up with a domestic investment company to set up a fund to help develop Japan's hydrogen industry, seeking to bolster infrastructure related to production and storage.

The Japan Hydrogen Association, which has approximately 280 private sector company members, seeks to have the fund in operation by 2024. Domestic investment company Advantage Partners will be the main operator of the fund, the country's first dedicated to hydrogen investments.

