TOKYO -- The U.K. government is "absolutely committed" to boosting nuclear power as a key energy source, but national security is paramount as Chinese investment in new plants raises concerns, the minister in charge of the sector told Nikkei Asia.

Most of the U.K.'s existing nuclear plants are to be retired by the end of this decade, while a new generation of reactors is still under construction, according to the World Nuclear Association, a global industry body.