U.S. to invest $7bn in hydrogen hubs with eye on export to Japan

HOUSTON, U.S. -- As the U.S. sets out a plan to become a major hydrogen producer by the end of the decade, Japan is a possible destination for exports, said the Biden administration's nominee to lead the efforts.

The administration plans to invest more than $7 billion to develop hydrogen production hubs with a goal of meeting 10 million tonnes of demand for the gas by 2030, becoming "a pillar of the hydrogen economy for decades to come," David Crane, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for undersecretary of energy, told Nikkei.