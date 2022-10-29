ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
U.S. to invest $7bn in hydrogen hubs with eye on export to Japan

Washington plans to meet 10m tonne demand for the clean fuel by 2030

David Crane, President Joe Biden's nominee for undersecretary of energy.
RYOSUKE HANAFUSA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

HOUSTON, U.S. -- As the U.S. sets out a plan to become a major hydrogen producer by the end of the decade, Japan is a possible destination for exports, said the Biden administration's nominee to lead the efforts.

The administration plans to invest more than $7 billion to develop hydrogen production hubs with a goal of meeting 10 million tonnes of demand for the gas by 2030, becoming "a pillar of the hydrogen economy for decades to come," David Crane, U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee for undersecretary of energy, told Nikkei.

