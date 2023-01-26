Ukraine inks tentative energy deal with Turkish 'powership' company

ISTANBUL, Turkey -- A Turkish company supplying power plants installed on ships announced on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's state-owned energy trader company to cooperate on jointly developing and implementing a project to supply the war-torn country with up to 500 megawatts of electricity.

Missile and drone strikes by Russia have damaged critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including about 40% of the country's energy system. As a result, Kyiv is looking to "powerships" that can generate electricity using low-sulfur fuel oil or biodiesel.