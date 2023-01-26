ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Ukraine inks tentative energy deal with Turkish 'powership' company

Financing and approval of Moldova, Romania to host ships still to be sorted out

Turkey's Karpowership says it has the world's largest fleet floating power plants, which can be deployed quickly to meet urgent needs. (Photo courtesy of Karpowership)
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey -- A Turkish company supplying power plants installed on ships announced on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's state-owned energy trader company to cooperate on jointly developing and implementing a project to supply the war-torn country with up to 500 megawatts of electricity.

Missile and drone strikes by Russia have damaged critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including about 40% of the country's energy system. As a result, Kyiv is looking to "powerships" that can generate electricity using low-sulfur fuel oil or biodiesel.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close