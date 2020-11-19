ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Energy

Vietnam picks Tokyo Gas and Marubeni for $2bn LNG power plant

Deal covers everything from procurement to generation

An artist's rendering of an LNG plant under development in Indonesia by Marubeni and Sojitz.
FUMIE YAKU and TAKEFUMI KAWAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writers | Vietnam

TOKYO -- Japanese utility Tokyo Gas and trading house Marubeni will build a liquefied natural gas-fired power plant in Vietnam, betting on the emerging economy's growing appetite for an energy source cleaner than coal.

The Japanese companies have signed a memorandum of understanding with Petrovietnam Power -- a member of state-run Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, known as Petrovietnam --and a local construction company for the project with an estimated total investment of 200 billion yen ($1.93 billion).

The deal comes as China, Japan and South Korea lead the way in setting goals for cutting greenhouse gases in Asia in the coming decades. Natural gas plays a key role in such plans.

LNG "will be an outperformer in the medium term," a gas industry insider said.

The Japanese companies and their Vietnamese partners will begin a feasibility study and negotiations on power pricing, with the aim of bringing the plant online in 2026.

To be located in the coastal province of Quang Ninh about 200 km from Hanoi, the LNG power station will have a capacity of 1,500 megawatts, or the equivalent of one nuclear reactor. The all-encompassing project will include construction of a terminal for receiving LNG ships and for regasification, as well as a pipeline to the plant.

Power demand is increasing 10% a year in Vietnam's growing economy, which is outperforming regional peers this year. While a global shift to renewable energy is accelerating, this transition poses a challenge for rapidly industrializing emerging economies.

This is where LNG comes in. The fossil fuel is considered a relatively clean energy, with carbon dioxide emissions from its combustion about half of those from coal.

Vietnam is moving forward with LNG-fueled power plants, many of which are expected to begin operating in the mid-2020s. Gas-fired power generation is projected to grow to 158.1 billion kilowatt-hours in 2030 from 44 billion kwh in 2020, according to government data.

The LNG plant in Quang Ninh will mark the first overseas one-stop project for Tokyo Gas, which is eager to export its LNG know-how to markets beyond the stagnant Japan.

Marubeni has similar projects involving steps from LNG procurement to power generation in Indonesia and Myanmar as well, working with other Japanese companies.

While Japan remains the world's biggest LNG importer, some predict China will ascend to the top spot as soon as 2023.

Tokyo Gas buys LNG from six countries as of this year. If Japan's energy demand shrinks in line with its demographic decline, this would weaken the country's purchasing power, resulting in higher import prices. Tokyo Gas wants to broaden its markets to maintain its procurement edge.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close