Vietnam's top refinery at risk of shutdown with debt talks stalled

HANOI -- The company running Vietnam's largest oil refinery is at risk of defaulting on debt as soon as November, raising the specter of a shutdown as talks to bring the government on board with a restructuring plan remain stalled.

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical, operator of the refinery in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, is a joint venture led by Japanese oil major Idemitsu Kosan along with Kuwait Petroleum Europe, Mitsui Chemicals and state-run Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, also known as PetroVietnam.