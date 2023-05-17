ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Energy

Vietnam's top refinery at risk of shutdown with debt talks stalled

Gasoline shortage possible as Hanoi balks at payment extension for project with Japan

The Nghi Son refinery in Vietnam, which supplies much of the country's gasoline, is operating above its designed capacity. (Photo by Yuji Nitta)
YUJI NITTA, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HANOI -- The company running Vietnam's largest oil refinery is at risk of defaulting on debt as soon as November, raising the specter of a shutdown as talks to bring the government on board with a restructuring plan remain stalled.

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical, operator of the refinery in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, is a joint venture led by Japanese oil major Idemitsu Kosan along with Kuwait Petroleum Europe, Mitsui Chemicals and state-run Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, also known as PetroVietnam.

Read Next

Latest On Energy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close