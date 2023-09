TOKYO -- The weak yen has helped push up gasoline prices in Japan to a 15-year high, forcing the government this week to announce an extension of subsidies to ease the burden on motorists.

The price of regular gasoline on Monday was 185.6 yen ($1.28) per liter, up 1.9 yen from the previous week, according to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy. Fifteen weeks of consecutive increases have pushed the cost past a level last seen in August 2008.