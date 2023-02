SYDNEY -- Stalled efforts to develop the Greater Sunrise gas fields near Australia and East Timor appear on track to start moving again after the companies involved said they would study where to process the gas.

The project in the Timor Sea, off Australia's northern coast, is owned by a joint venture between state-run Timor Gap, Australia's Woodside Energy Group and a unit of Japan's Osaka Gas, which hold interests of 56.56%, 33.44% and 10%.