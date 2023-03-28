Japan's JFE Engineering wins $230m order for Taiwan LNG terminal

TOKYO -- Japan's JFE Engineering has won an order worth about 30 billion yen ($229 million) to construct a liquefied natural gas terminal in Taiwan, as the island seeks a stable supply of the cleaner power source amid increasing semiconductor production.

JFE Engineering will build the facility for Taiwan oil major CPC about a kilometer off the northwestern city of Taoyuan, a technology hub. The order encompasses equipment to remove LNG from transport ships, as well as pipelines and tanks, along with facilities to transport seawater to heat the ultra-cooled LNG and return it to a gaseous state.