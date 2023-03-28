ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's JFE Engineering wins $230m order for Taiwan LNG terminal

Island's demand for cleaner fuel set to rise amid semiconductor production push

JFE Engineering built this LNG terminal in western Japan. (Photo courtesy of the company)
MAMORU TSUGE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's JFE Engineering has won an order worth about 30 billion yen ($229 million) to construct a liquefied natural gas terminal in Taiwan, as the island seeks a stable supply of the cleaner power source amid increasing semiconductor production.

JFE Engineering will build the facility for Taiwan oil major CPC about a kilometer off the northwestern city of Taoyuan, a technology hub. The order encompasses equipment to remove LNG from transport ships, as well as pipelines and tanks, along with facilities to transport seawater to heat the ultra-cooled LNG and return it to a gaseous state.

