ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Engineering & Construction

Komatsu adds tech to lineup with off-brand dump truck monitoring

Japan's top construction equipment maker seeks new revenue sources

A Komatsu mining dump truck: The company's Komtrax monitoring system has come standard on equipment since 2001.
HIROFUMI YAMANAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Komatsu, Japan's top construction machinery maker, will make its remote monitoring system available to other manufacturers' dump trucks for the first time.

Komtrax uses satellite positioning data to locate equipment and monitor its operational status. The system has come standard on some Komatsu machines since 2001, but the company will now offer it as a stand-alone product.

The move shows Komatsu following other industrial groups in adding digital services as a revenue source, offering customers ways to manage diverse equipment fleets.

Komatsu ranked second in global construction machine sales by market share last year, with 11.5%, according to research firm KHL Group. It trailed industry-leading U.S. rival Caterpillar's 16.2% share, with Chinese competitors XCMG and Sany moving up to fourth and fifth, propelled by growth in their vast home market.

Komtrax hardware consists of a postcard-size terminal that connects to a dump truck's electrical system. It allows managers to monitor such data as the truck's speed.

Keeping tabs on dump trucks can help companies improve efficiency. Excavators and laborers can be ready to load trucks if they know the arrival time. The system can also be used to plan the best routes to multiple jobs.

About 600,000 Komatsu machines equipped with Komtrax are in service worldwide, according to the company. 

The terminal will be sold by Tokyo startup Landlog, whose shareholders include Komatsu and wireless carrier NTT Docomo.

The coronavirus pandemic has sapped Komatsu's growth as construction projects worldwide fall behind schedule. The company expects to ship fewer machines in Japan this year than in 2019. Selling Komtrax offers Komatsu a way to reach beyond its existing customer base.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close