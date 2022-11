TOKYO -- Japanese engineering group JGC Holdings will build a massive plant in the U.S. to produce a key petrochemical from shale gas, Nikkei has learned, as high crude oil prices make production more cost effective.

JGC will partner with American construction company Kiewit to build the plant in Orange County in eastern Texas. It will be able to produce 2 million tonnes of ethylene a year, making it one of the largest such plants in the world. Construction is slated to finish around 2026.