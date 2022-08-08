ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Engineering & Construction

Turkey's top contractor seeks annual $1bn in projects with Japan peers

Ronesans Holding plans to boost ventures at home and abroad, reduce Russia exposure

Ronesans Holding President Erman Ilicak says his company is looking to expand its partnerships with Japanese peers. (Source photos by Sinan Tavsan and screenshot of company website)
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei Staff Writer | Turkey

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's largest overseas contractor, Ronesans Holding, is in talks with Japanese companies on joint projects worth up to $3 billion as it looks to reduce its exposure to the Russian market, President Erman Ilicak told Nikkei Asia in an exclusive interview.

Ilicak said the projects include building and operating hospitals in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, producing green hydrogen from solar energy at a petrochemical industrial zone being built in Turkey, and decarbonizing steel mills in a number of countries.

