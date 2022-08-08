Turkey's top contractor seeks annual $1bn in projects with Japan peers

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's largest overseas contractor, Ronesans Holding, is in talks with Japanese companies on joint projects worth up to $3 billion as it looks to reduce its exposure to the Russian market, President Erman Ilicak told Nikkei Asia in an exclusive interview.

Ilicak said the projects include building and operating hospitals in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, producing green hydrogen from solar energy at a petrochemical industrial zone being built in Turkey, and decarbonizing steel mills in a number of countries.