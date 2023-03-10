ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
1MDB: Ex-Goldman banker gets 10 years in prison for corruption case

Roger Ng was convicted last year of defrauding Malaysian wealth fund

Former Goldman Sacks banker Roger Ng has been convicted for his role in the 1MDB global embezzlement scandal.   © Reuters
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for his role in the theft of billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

"Roger Ng was a central player in a brazen and audacious scheme that not only victimized the people of Malaysia, but also risked undermining the public's confidence in governments, markets, businesses and other institutions on a global scale," Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement after the sentencing.

