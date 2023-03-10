1MDB: Ex-Goldman banker gets 10 years in prison for corruption case

NEW YORK -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for his role in the theft of billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

"Roger Ng was a central player in a brazen and audacious scheme that not only victimized the people of Malaysia, but also risked undermining the public's confidence in governments, markets, businesses and other institutions on a global scale," Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement after the sentencing.